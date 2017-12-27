Upcoming felony jury docket

These are the felony cases to be heard on the jury docket for Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., with the District Judge Lawrence Parish presiding. A pre-trial docket for the following cases is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. A sounding docket for the following cases is scheduled for January 10, 2017, at 9:30 a.m.

CF-15-59 State of Oklahoma vs. Michael Davis Magness: Count 1-Murder in the First Degree-Deliberate Intent.

CF-17-65 State of Oklahoma vs. Joshua Dean Williams: Possession of Contraband (Weapons/Explosives/Drugs/Intoxication Beverage/Low Point Beer/Money) by an inmate.

CF-17-19 State of Oklahoma vs. Iav Joseph Judd-Domestic Assault and Battery resulting in great bodily harm.

CF-17-27 State of Oklahoma vs. Glen Thomas West: Aggravated assault and battery

CF-17-37 State of Oklahoma vs. Jesus Alexander Garcia-Diaz: Trafficking in illegal drugs

CF-17-99 State of Oklahoma vs. Stanley Wayne Zackery Jr.-Domestic Assault and Battery with a deadly weapon.

CF-13-106 State of Oklahoma vs. Gary Gene Montgomery: Count 1-Knowingly concealing stolen property, Count 2- Knowingly concealing stolen property, Count 3-Child Neglect.

CF-16-117 State of Oklahoma vs. Maurice E. King: Count 1-Knowingly concealing stolen property, Count 2-Larcey of Automobile.

CF-15-178 State of Oklahoma vs. Diana Kay Stanford: Count 1-Burglary in the Second Degree, Count 2-Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.