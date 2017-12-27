Vinita Rachel Matlock

Funeral services for Vinita Rachel Matlock were held Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Okemah. Interment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Vinita Rachel Matlock was born Sept. 14, 1921 in Ada, Okla. to Walter and Dovie Mae Simpson. She passed away Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017 in Okmulgee, Okla. at the age of 96.

Mrs. Matlock was a longtime resident of the Okemah area and a 1939 graduate of Okemah High School. She and C.L. Matlock were married Jan. 24, 1941 in Okmulgee; he later preceded her in death Dec. 25, 2015. Mrs. Matlock was a home economist with the OSU Extension Center in Okemah. She was a good business woman who enjoyed taking business classes, having received numerous certificates in small business education. She also worked at the Okemah Wrangler Plant and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Okemah since 1952. Mrs. Matlock was a talented painter and good at working with arts and crafts. She enjoyed exhibiting her paintings and crafts at the county and state fair. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and loved them dearly.

Also preceding her in death were her parents; one sister, Kathryn Ryker; six brothers, Fred, Alvin, Melvin, Curtis, J.R. and Clayton Simpson; one daughter, Dolores June and one grandson, David Matlock.

Survivors included her two sons, Cecil Lawrence Matlock and wife Jessie of Okmulgee and Michael Wayne Matlock and wife Darla of Prague; one son-in-law, Dean Coale and wife Jan of Okemah; seven grandchildren, Jonathon, Daniel, Leslie, Ryan, Jill, Corie and Whitney; 13 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Serving as active pallbearers were Jonathon Matlock, Daniel Matlock, Drew Endres, Sean Mossman, Chance Silas and Paul Smith.

Honorary bearer was Phil Hatcher.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Michael Matlock and Lawrence Matlock.

