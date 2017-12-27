Wilma Fay George

Funeral services for Wilma Fay George will be held Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Schoolton Cemetery.

Wilma Fay George was born Dec. 29, 1942 to George Franklin Alley and Hazel Alaska (Lynch) Alley. She passed away Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 in Oklahoma City at the age of 74.

Mrs. George was a resident of the Okemah area most all of her life and was a 1961 graduate of Okemah High School. She and Olin George were married September 8, 1962 in Okemah. Mrs. George worked at Dean’s Manufacturing in Okemah and was also, along with her husband, the owner and operator of the Okemah Laundromat.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Dorothy Rutland and Loree Tallant and a niece, Julie Durrett.

Survivors include her husband, Olin George of the home; her son, Kenneth George and wife Lorie of Arcadia, Okla.; daughter, Velma George and partner Jennifer Patterson of Edmond, Okla.; three grandchildren, Dakota George, Morgan George and Jaeden George Patterson and one great-grandson, Gavin Norton.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Haskell George, John Strianese, Dakota George, Dewey Tallant, Roger Clark and Tammie Swake.

Honorary bearers include Larry Hollis, Cheryl Witty, Teresa Zins, John Bishop and Jennifer Patterson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Allen Ray Henshaw.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.