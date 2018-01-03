Give Blood & Share Hope, Healing and Comfort This Holiday Season

Oklahoma Blood Institute needs generous donors to share the priceless gift of saving lives this holiday season. It’s a busy time, but Oklahoma Blood Institute is encouraging donors to take just an hour to make sure the blood supply for area hospitals stays at levels necessary for live-saving procedures.

Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a blood drive with Creek Nation Hospital on Friday, Jan. 19, from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 309 N. 14th in Okemah. Each blood donor will receive a free, limited edition, long-sleeved holiday-themed t-shirt.

“The gift of blood donation is one that offers hope, healing, and comfort to local patients and their loved ones,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “The cost- just one hour of your time- is certainly less than other gifts most of us will give this season. But there’s nothing that has a greater impact.”

Donors also receive health screenings and Donor Rewards points, redeemable at Oklahoma Blood Institute’s online store.

One blood donation can save as many as three lives, and the supply must be constantly renewed. If donors opt not to take the t-shirt, Oklahoma Blood Institute will make a monetary donation to Global Blood Fund for blood center assistance in developing countries.

As a non-profit blood center, Oklahoma Blood Institute’s donors provide every drop of blood needed for patients in more than 160 hospitals statewide.

Appointments are not required but can be made by calling Oklahoma Blood Institute at 877-340-8777 or visiting obi.org.