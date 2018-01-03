NARFE to meet Jan. 11

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) Chapter 0730 will meet at the Shack Restaurant, 509 W. Main St. (across the street from the American Exchange Bank) in Henryetta, Okla. on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m.

The program presenter is Ms. Elizabeth Inman, Federal Employee Benefits Retirement Specialist. She specializes in how to create a strategy to maximize benefits and finances for optimum enjoyment in retirement. Possible topics to be discussed are estate planning, reverse mortgage options, living wills, and long term planning.

All active/retired federal employees and guests are invited to attend. For additional information contact Ron Vick, (918) 623-1693.