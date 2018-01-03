Rep. Steve Kouplen speaks to County Retired Educators

The Okfuskee County Retired Educators held the last meeting of 2017 on Dec. 19 with state Rep. Steve Kouplen as the guest speaker.

President Sharon Walker called the meeting to order at 10:06 a.m. The flag salute was led by Carolyn Price followed by a prayer given by Judy Wade.

The members present were: Sharon Walker, Ron Vick, Judy Wade, James Wade, Jo Stepp, Denise Riley, Carolyn Price, and Marilyn Franklin.

The Minutes for the month of November meeting were read. A motion was made by Denise Riley to accept the November Minutes. Ron Vick seconded and the motion carried. Sharon Walker reported that there was no change in the Treasurer’s report from the November report.

Rep. Kouplen opened with questions from the retired educators. He said there has been no agreement about how to bring in more revenue to the state. He believes raising the Gross Production Tax and restoring State Income Tax are needed to improve revenue. Kouplen noted that in an 8 month period more corporate incentives were paid out than brought in to the state coffers. He said he was scheduled to meeting with a group of businessmen chosen by Gov. Fallin to see what they have come up as a solution for the budget problem.

The County Retired Educators will meet again Jan. 30, 2018. The speaker will be Jan Maples from the OSU Extension Office.