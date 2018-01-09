David “Davy” Keith Walkup, Jr.

David “Davy” Keith Walkup, Jr. a loving and witty son, brother, uncle and friend was born April 18, 1979 and unexpectedly passed from this life Jan. 1, 2018 at the age of 38.

Davy graduated from Okemah High School, as part of the tight-knit class of 1997. He also attended Seminole State College and the University of Oklahoma. He was part of the Benson True Value – NAPA family for over ten years. His big smile and quick sense of humor will be missed. No one can doubt his passion in following Oklahoma Sooners football. He regularly attended games with his dad, including OU/TX.

He is survived by his parents, David and Brenda Walkup; sister, Andrea McKellar, niece Hannah Howeth, nephew Christian Howeth, all of Okemah; and sister Melissa Kennison and husband Jeff of Washington, DC.

A memorial service was held Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Inurnment followed at the Highland Cemetery in Okemah.

Davy understood the meaning of stopping to smell the roses but in lieu of flowers, friends may contribute in Davy’s memory to ARLO, the Animal Rescue League of Okemah or the Panther Pride Athletic Booster Club or the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

Boomer Sooner Davy!!! Oh how you will be missed!

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah and officiated by Rev. Jeannie McMahan.

