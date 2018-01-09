Dewey Stowers

Dewey “Gabby” Stowers, long-time Sparks, Okla., resident was born June 28, 1934, in Sparks and departed this life on Dec. 28, 2017, in Shawnee, Okla., at the age of 83 years.

Gabby was the son of James and Cordia Gustavia (Reed) Stowers. He worked as a lineman for Central Oklahoma Telephone for thirty years. Gabby attended the Faith Believers Church in Sparks. His hobbies included fishing, working on tractors, dancing, last and not least setting and visiting with folks. Gabby truly loved his family and will be greatly missed.

His parents, four brothers and five sisters preceded Gabby in death.

Survivors included one daughter, Christy Stowers of Shawnee, Oklahoma; one stepdaughter, Lola Tyner of Shawnee; one stepson, Hoyt Fleeting of Sparks; grandchildren, Cortney, Hoyt Ivan, Rennon, Jayla, Sanders, and Georjet; numerous great-grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service was held at 12 p.m., Monday, Jan. 1, 2018, at the Faith Believers Church in Sparks, with Rev. Ronald Walker officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Chandler, Okla.

