James Alan Coker

Funeral services for James Alan Coker will be held Friday, Jan. 12, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Holahta – Sands Family Cemetery west of Okemah. Wake services will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, 6–8 p.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel.

James Alan Coker was born Oct. 21, 1962 in Claremore, Okla. to Bennie Roy Coker and Geneva (Cooper) Coker. He passed away, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018 in Tulsa at the age of 55.

James was a graduate of Central High School in Tulsa and later went to trade school in Okmulgee to be an auto body technician. He enjoyed fishing, playing softball and University of Oklahoma Athletics. James also enjoyed traveling to Albuquerque, New Mexico and loved to eat, he especially loved potato salad. He attended the Hillabee Church near Hannah, Okla.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bennie Roy Coker and brother, Bennie Roy Coker, Jr.

Survivors include his mother, Geneva (Cooper) Coker of the home and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family that will miss him dearly.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Thomas Billie III, Buster Bread, J.J. Hicks, John Earl Sands, Mike Sands, Jerome Cooper and Nathan Cooper.

Honorary bearers include Billy Cooper Jr., Owen Hicks and Bobby Sands.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated by Rev. Charlie Mitchell and Rev. Ray Samuels.

