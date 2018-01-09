Janet Sue Steyer

A short service and a chance to share any stories or memories of Janet Steyer will be held at the Highland Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018 at 11 a.m. Following the service there will be a celebration of life at the Okemah Historical Society from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to enjoy Janet’s artwork and photography and more. The display will be there for 2 weeks.

Janet Sue Steyer was born June 18, 1949 in Okemah to Junior Charles Kennedy and Wilma Lucile (Hodges) Kennedy. She passed away Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 in Tulsa at the age of 68.

Janet was a longtime resident of Okemah and was a 1967 graduate of Okemah High School. She later received an Associate degree of Photography from OSU Okmulgee in 1991 and a bachelor’s degree in Art Education from East Central University in 1995. She and William Steyer were married Feb. 16, 1973 in Lawton, Okla.

Janet was a very talented photographer and artist who loved to travel around the world. Her love of photography solidified while she traveled to Europe with her husband during his deployment in the ARMY where she was able to improve her skill in the darkroom and was introduced to different types of printing processes. Janet has been a member of the Oklahoma City Metro Camera Club for the past 15 years where they have traveled, donated their time to various events, and enjoyed many photo competitions within the group.

Janet has loved being involved with many different art workshops in Okemah and other surrounding communities teaching pinhole photography, various printing processes, watercolor, and more to kids of all ages. Her most recent projects have included teaching the students at Okemah High School in the alternative Education program the art of photography and assisting them to display their photographs in art exhibits for the whole community to enjoy.

Janet also enjoyed plenty of hours reading, spending time with family and friends, movie watching and never missing an episode of Jeopardy.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Roger Kennedy.

Survivors included her husband, William Steyer of Okemah; three daughters, Barbara Lynn Loyd and husband David of Lawton, Oklahoma, Gayle Stotts and husband Kenneth of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Leslie Steyer and partner Deanna Eddleman of Broken Arrow; one sister, Joy Morrison and husband Vincent of Tenkiller, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren, Kelli Bermingham, Shawn Swain, Brandon Swain, Chelsea Steyer, Hailey Stotts, Dylan Eddleman, Alyssa Eddleman and Addyson Eddleman and three great-grandchildren, Melody, Violet and Archer Birmingham.

All arrangements were handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Okemah Public Schools Alternative Education Program.

