Jimmy Lee Pigeon

Funeral services for Jimmy Lee Pigeon were held Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah. Interment will follow at a family cemetery near Tulsa, Okla.

Jimmy Lee Pigeon was born Oct. 4, 1943 in Henryetta, Okla. to John Pigeon Sr. and Gertie (McNac) Pigeon. He passed away Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 at his home in Okemah at the age of 74.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen (Rogers) Pigeon; one daughter, Sonya Ash; one sister and one brother.

Survivors included his two sons, Jimmy Pigeon of Tulsa and James Pigeon of Tulsa; one daughter, Jackie Buckhorn of Tulsa; two brothers, Rocky Pigeon of Okemah and Billy Pigeon of Minnesota; one sister, Priscilla Tecumseh of Okemah; 17 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Serving as active pallbearers were Chris Ash, Michael Pigeon, Jessie Pigeon, James Pigeon, Duane Buckhorn and Jimmy Pigeon, Jr.

Honorary bearers included James Levi, Edger Pigeon and David Pigeon.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated J.R. Wisdom.

