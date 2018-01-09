Mary Sue Williams

Funeral services for Mary Sue Williams will be held Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Freewill Baptist Church in Okemah. Interment will follow at the Wetumka Cemetery.

Mary Sue Williams was born Nov. 12, 1934 in Weleetka, Okla. to Floyd White and Mary Lois (Firestone) White. She passed away Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 83.

Mrs. Williams was a Weleetka High School graduate and resident of Del City, Oklahoma since 1962. She and Mervin Ray Williams were married May 7, 1954 in Weleetka; he later preceded her in death May 10, 2002. Mrs. Williams retired from Dillard’s in Midwest City after 22 years of employment and was a member of the Sunnylane Freewill Baptist Church of Del City. She enjoyed reading and especially loved her dogs.

Also preceding her in death were her parents and one son, David Lynn Williams (2003).

Survivors include her son, John Clay Williams and wife Marilynn of Midwest City, Okla.; one daughter-in-law, Ramona (Lynn) Williams of Tuttle, Okla.; two sisters, Ann Reynolds and husband David of Weleetka, Okla. and LaDean Lane and husband George of Weleetka and three grandchildren, Sara Elizabeth Braun and husband Steve; Bailey Lynn Williams, Jonathan Scott Williams and wife Carrick Carter.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, and officiated Bro. Frank Wiley.

Serving as active pallbearers will be Jonathan Williams, Steve Braun, Mark Williams, Eric Williams, Darrell Reynolds, Wesley Reynolds, Matthew Reynolds and Ryan Lane.

Honorary bearers include Alan Williams, Tony Andrews and Danny Rutland.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at m.alz.org/.

Online condolences may be made at www.ParksBrothersFuneralHome.com.