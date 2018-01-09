Melody Dawn Kuehl-Pyatt

Melody Dawn Kuehl-Pyatt was born on Dec. 31, 1975 in Sapulpa, Okla She departed from this life shortly after her forty-second birthday on Jan. 2, 2018.

Melody, the daughter of Norman Pyatt, Sr. and Vickie Brown (Davis) from Prague, Okla. Melody enjoyed spending time with her family, and treasured every second she spent with her grandchildren. She surrounded herself with butterflies, she would say, “They are free like her!” Her hobbies included taking old items that have been discarded and making them new again.

Melody was preceded in death by her father and nieces, Stormy Pyatt and Alissa Harris.

Melody was survived by her long-time companion, Travis Stokes; father of her children, Harold Kuehl; mother, Vickie Brown of Prague; sons, Devon Rodriguez of Chickasha, Brandon Kuehl of Okemah and Tristin Kuehl of Prague; daughters, Patience Kuehl of Seminole and Cierra Kuehl of Seminole; brother, Norman Pyatt, Jr. of Prague; sister, Melissa Pyatt of Prague and eight grandchildren.

The Kuehl -Pyatt family received friends on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague. The service and gathering was at Melissa Pyatt’s home in Prague.