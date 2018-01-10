Del City man dies after motorcycle accident in Okemah

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released a delayed fatality collision report on Jan. 3, 2018. The collision, which at the time was reported as a personal injury collision, occurred on Nov. 28, 2017, near the Okfuskee County Fair Barn on State Highway 56.

Marvin Like, 77, of Del City, was driving a 2016 Havana Classic motorcycle westbound when he departed the roadway to the right and traveled approximately 247 feet on the grass shoulder before overturning. Like was transported by Creek Nation EMS to Creek Nation Hospital and he was later transferred to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa. He was listed in critical condition with multiple injuries.

The collision was investigated by Trooper David Brown. He was assisted by the Okemah Police Department. The cause of the collision was determined to be a medical condition.

Like died from his injuries on Dec. 1 at St. John’s Hospital.