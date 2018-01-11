LADY PANTHERS WIN 2 OUT OF 3 AT BYNG WINTER CLASSIC

By PAUL FRANKS

Lady Panthers vs. Bethel Lady Wildcats

Last week, the Okemah Lady Panthers traveled to Byng to play in the Winter Classic. Byng is steeped in basketball history and holds this event every year.

The Lady Panthers opened play with a familiar foe, the Bethel Lady Wildcats. Okemah defeated Bethel in a previous meeting earlier this season. Thus was not the case this time. The Lady Panthers got off to their usual slow start, trailing 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. Okemah fared no better in the second quarter trailing 22-12 at the half.

Missed free throws were an issue late in the quarter. The Ladies fell behind even further to begin the second half trailing 27-12.

Okemah mounted a furious comeback scoring more points in the next 4 minutes then they did in the entire first half. The Ladies trailed only 33-28 at the end of three. Okemah closed the gap to 3 points and had the ball with 4 minutes left in the game. The Girls could get no closer as missed lay-ups and poor shooting in general, told a familiar story.

The final was Bethel 43, Okemah 34. Scoring totals were Natayia Wilson 4, Lexi Whorton 6, Morgan Been 7, Sophie Turner 3, Makena Adams 8, Jacie Harelson 4, and Cameron Duncan 5.

Lady Panthers vs. Madill Lady Wildcats

The Okemah Lady Panthers took on the Madill Lady Wildcats in the second game of the Byng tournament. It seemed as if something had changed for Okemah between day 1 and 2. The lid came off the basket and the girls eclipsed their highest scoring total of the year.

Good hard defense led to turnovers which led to points which led to a route. In the end it was no contest with the final score being Okemah 63, Madill 48.

Natayia Wilson went wild scoring 17 points and had several steals. Makena Adams was also in double digits with 11. Jacie Harelson poured in 14, Lexi Whorton got 8, Morgan Been had 6, Sophie Turner scored 3, Cameron Duncan and Cassidy Morris had 2 each.

The win led the Lady Panthers advanced to the Consolation Championship game.

Lady Panthers vs. Purcell Lady Dragons

Okemah drew Purcell in the consolation final. The game was an absolute nail biter. Madeline Coon paced the Lady Panthers with a pair of 3-point shots early. Natayia Wilson chipped in with four and the girls avoided their normal slow start to take a 15-9 lead at the end of one.

Cameron Duncan picked up the pace with a three to begin the second quarter. Jacie Harelson rained in a couple of 3-point baskets and it seemed like Okemah’s shooting woes were a thing of the past. The ladies pushed their lead to 26-15 at the half.

Old habits set in to start the second half as the Lady Panthers did not score until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter. Two points ended up being the total for the entire third quarter. Meanwhile Purcell closed the gap to 28-24.

The Lady Panthers picked it up in the fourth quarter in the face of a full court press. Okemah led 36-33 with just a few seconds left only to see Halee Swayze of Purcell drive the length of the floor and hit a 3-point bucket to send it to overtime.

Jacie hit a three to start overtime. Morgan Been hit two free throws. Natayia Wilson got an old fashion 3-point play and Okemah led 44-37. However the Swayze girl would have none of it as she scored twice from long range to make it 44-43 with just seconds remaining. Cameron Duncan and Jacie Harelson sealed the deal with free throws down the stretch and the Lady Panthers were Consolation Champs of the Byng Winter Classic.