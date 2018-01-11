PANTHERS COME UP SHORT IN BYNG WINTER CLASSIC

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

Panthers vs. Purcell Dragons

The Okemah Panthers took on the Purcell Dragons in the first round of the Byng Winter Classic which began on Thursday, Jan. 4. C.D. Harjo picked up two fouls in the first minute of the tournament and went to the bench. Cade Dean did his best to keep the Panthers close in the first half. Matt Fullbright tallied 6 points and the Panthers trailed by only two, 30-28 at the end of the first Half.

Cade Dean hit a bomb from downtown to begin the second half, while Wacy Williams and Brayden Lee each scored. The score at the end of the third quarter had Purcell leading 48-43. The Dragons stretched their lead to 11 points, then to 13 midway through the fourth.

Okemah could never get over the hump and ended up losing by 10.

Okemah vs. Madill Wildcats

Okemah faced Madill in the second round of the Byng Winter Classic on Friday. The Panthers came out hot and this one was over early. Cade Dean and C.D. Harjo paced the Panthers in the first period. Okemah ran out to a 23-13 lead at the end of one. Wacey Williams and Matt Fullbright owned the second quarter staking the Panthers to a 48-26 lead at the half.

The Panthers maintained a big lead throughout the third quarter. C.D. Harjo showed his scoring abilities deluxe and the Panthers led 74-38 at the end of three. With the game out of hand, it was time for the big show. Tyler Acosta, otherwise known as the “Big Smoothie” entered the game to much fanfare. J.J. Magness also played much of the fourth quarter. The Big Smoothie scored 2 points, soared high for 2 rebounds and had a steal. All in all it was a good day for the boys winning by a score of 83-54.

Scoring totals had Cade Dean leading with 23, C.D. Harjo with 22, Matt Fullbright had 14, Wacey Williams 11, Brandon Johnson got 9, Isaiah Francis and Tyler Acosta had 2 each, Brayden Lee and J.J. Magness had 1 apiece.

Okemah vs. Byng Pirates

The Okemah Panthers drew the home team in the Consolation Championship of the Byng Winter Classic.

Brandon Johnson and Cade Dean got the Panthers off to a good start with back to back 3 pointers. But Byng had a bomber of their own and quickly went ahead 10-8 at the end of one. The Panthers stayed close to the Pirates throughout the second quarter. C.D. Harjo knocked down a three to bring Okemah to within one at the half, 29-28.

Brayden Lee scored to open the second half and briefly give Okemah the lead. Byng scored to regain the edge. Cade Dean bombed away to give the lead back to the Panthers only to have Byng answer with a trey of their own.

Byng scored again and Brayden Lee countered with a three to give the lead to Okemah. Truly a back and forth affair. Both teams scored again. The third period ended with Byng holding a slight edge, 44-42.

The Pirates opened the fourth with a 3 point bucket. Two baskets and two free throws later the Panthers found themselves down by 10. Cade Dean hit a three to pull the Panthers to within seven with a minute left, but it was too little too late. The final score, Byng 61, Okemah 53.