Pentecostal Holiness Church passed out lap robes to Care Center residents

The Okemah Pentecostal Holiness Church passed out lap robes for Christmas Gifts for the of the Okemah Care Center on Dec. 23, 2017. The lap robes were crocheted by Patsy McCullum, she crochet 48 of them for this occasion and each lap robe was prayed over. Pictured above from the left is Patsy McCullum, Pastor Jeremy Fairres and employees Tiffany Tiger and Bobbie Joslin. If you are interested in donating yarn for this ministry please contact the Okemah PHC PO Box 329 Okemah, Ok. 74859 or leave a message at 918-623-0318.