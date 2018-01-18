Dr. King celebrated 50 years after assassination

Martin Luther King, Jr. was an American Baptist minister, Nobel Laureate and activist who became the most visible spokesperson and leader in the civil rights movement from 1954-1968. He is known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using the tactics of nonviolence and civil disobedience based on his Christian beliefs.

On Monday, January 15, 2018, Martin Luther King Jr.’s life was celebrated in the town of Boley at the Ward Chapel. This year is the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination on April 4, 1968. King’s legacy and words continue to resonate today, as he would have turned 89 years old on Monday.

Before attendees filled the Ward Chapel for the MLK program, a continental breakfast was shared at the Boley Community Center. After the breakfast the annual Commemorative March began, which led all to the Chapel. Pastor Johnny Magness welcomed everyone attending. The congregation sang “Lift Every Voice,” and after, Pastor Homer Williams gave the invocation. Those attending spent the morning honoring the life and legacy of Dr. King.

The Old Testament and New Testament were read aloud following the invocation. After the testaments were read, a congregation song was sung, “Praise Him.”

State Sen. Roger Thompson was present and spoke briefly about living in a time of changing and individualism. Thompson spoke of the loss of respect to one another over the years and the pathway that has been taken since King’s march and the regression over the past few years.

“We have lost the very knowledge of how to respect,” Thompson said. “We must restore God where God belongs. As friends and neighbors, we all have the same common cause, to leave the world better than we found it. What the world needs today is love, sweet love. And kindness, respect and diversity.”

Thompson ended by thanking the those attending the program for not giving up and quoted King, “Faith is taking the first step, even when you don’t see the whole staircase.”

