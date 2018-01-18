Lady Panthers Notch Win in First Round of 66 Conference Tournament

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Lady Panthers traveled to Prague to face an always good Stroud Lady Tigers team in the first round of the 66 Conference Tournament. Jacie Harelson scored early and often to stake Okemah to a first quarter lead of 11-10.

The Lady Panther full court press gave the Lady Tigers fits all night. Natayia Wilson was her usual self getting points and steals almost at will. And of course three fouls early in the game. Makena Adams hit a 3 pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Panthers a 25-18 halftime lead.

Okemah began the second half with three straight turnovers and three missed shots. Stroud took advantage and quickly tied the score at 25. Morgan Been hit two free-throws. Natayia picked up her fourth foul at the 1:10 mark of the third quarter. The Lady Panthers took only eight shots from the field in the third but somehow managed to hang onto a 1-point lead, 29-28.

Lexi Whorton hit a 3 pointer to start the fourth. Stroud briefly took the lead but Lexi hit another three to put Okemah back in front. Makena Adams made two free-throws followed by Lexi Whorton with two also. Okemah led 39-34 with 2-minutes left in the game.

Coach Will Seymour elected to try and stall the rest of the game which resulted in two turnovers and 4 points for Stroud. The Lady Panthers had a slim 1-point lead with just seconds to go. Natayia Wilson got fouled and went to the line with 10 seconds left. She hit 1-of-2 making it 40-38. Stroud heaved a long shot at the buzzer but it was off target to give the Lady Panthers the win. Okemah’s next game will be against the Meeker Lady Bulldogs, Thursday, Jan. 18, at 4 p.m.