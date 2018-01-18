Magness trial continued until Spring jury docket

The winter jury term has been the talk around town. Who is on the docket? What crimes have been committed? Who will be selected to serve? Who will be dismissed? The jury term began on Jan. 16 and up until Jan. 3, accused murder Michael Magness was scheduled to appear.

However, on Jan. 3, District Judge Lawrence Parish granted a continuance for the felony case CF-15-59, after the defense stated they were not ready to proceed. Magness through his attorney, Curt Allen, filed a motion to continue the case until the next jury term.

Assistant District Attorney Emily Mueller was present for the State of Oklahoma and had no objection to the motion. No dates have been scheduled for the next jury term, but it will be sometime in the Spring.

After the continuance was granted, Magness was remanded to the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Magness was charged with murder in the first degree on March 2, 2016. The State of Oklahoma is alleging that Magness murdered his wife, Elizabeth, on March 15, 2015. He was also charged with Arson in the second degree, False claims for insurance, Exhibit obscene material and three counts of Furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor.

Magness was also charged with possession of juvenile pornography. He plead guilty to that felony count on June 12, 2017 and was ordered to serve a sentence of ten years in the Department of Corrections. He is required to serve 85 percent of the sentence.