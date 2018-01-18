Okemah advances with win at 66 Conference Tournament

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Panthers hit the road again, this time against the Stroud Tigers in the 66 Conference Tournament at Prague. The Okemah boys got off to a quick start behind baskets from Cade Dean and C.D. Harjo. Colton Roberts hit a 3 pointer and it was 11-3 Okemah. Time for a Stroud time out. Cade Dean hit two free-throws and a 3-point basket to make the score 18-10. Stroud scored to make it 18-12 at the end of one. Wacey Williams entered the game and scored three baskets and a free-throw to pace the Panthers in the second quarter. Stroud made a run and closed the gap to 30-28 at the half.

Brayden Lee hit five quick points to start the second half. Colton Roberts scored and when Brandon Johnson hit a three the lead was back to 10 at 42-32. Brandon hit another three. Cade Dean added a trey and it was 48-33 with 1:55 to go in the third quarter.

Tyler Acosta checked in and recorded a steal. Isaiah Francis played tough defense throughout the game against several much bigger post men for Stroud. The Panthers were up by 10 to start the fourth.

Four straight turnovers aided a furious Stroud rally that saw the Tigers close to within 2 points. Another basket and the game was tied at 50. Cade Dean then bombed away adding 6 points. Brandon Johnson got a two to help keep the Tigers at bay 60-55 with 1:00 left on the clock. Stroud then scored to pull to within three, but the Panthers hit their free throws down the stretch to secure a 63-57 win for Okemah.

The Panthers next play Meeker at 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 19, at Prague.