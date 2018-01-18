Reward offered in shooting death of bull in Okfuskee County

A reward is being offered in a shooting that left an Angus bull dead. The registered black Angus bull had a value between $4,500 to $5,000.

On June 27, 2017, the Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Department was contacted regarding a bull that was believed to have been shot intentionally. The bull was in a pasture on E1080 Road, approximately one mile north of Okemah city limits.

The owner of the bull, Bill Tanner, advised the Sheriff’s Department that the bull moved slowly when he arrived to feed. However, sometime during the week of June 18, the bull would not move at all and became unable to stand or walk.

Upon discovery, the owner of the bull initially believed the bull had accidentally hurt itself. After the bull died, it was discovered he had been shot three times in a small pattern up near the spinal area.

It is also believed the shots were fired into the pasture from a nearby road, located approximately one mile north of Okemah. The case is being investigated by Texas and Southern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) and the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation (OSBI).

The expended 9mm casings collected from the bull shooting were sent to the OSBI laboratory for examination.

TSCRA and Special Ranger Bart Perrier and the OSBI agents are seeking information about this crime. Operation Cow Theft, an anti-theft initiative led by TSCRA, is offering a cash reward of up to $500 for information leading to the indictment or arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information that could help identify the perpetrator should call TSCRA’s Operation Cow Theft hotline at (888)830-2333 or Special Agent Bart Perrier at (918)847-3231. All information is kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.