State Fishing Report

NORTHEAST

Kaw: January 16. Elevation normal, water 32 and clear. Crappie good on dark colored jigs at 13-25 ft. around over man-made brush piles. Blue catfish good on fresh cut shad off of the river channels. Northern portions of the lake remain frozen. The Kaw Lake Eagle Watch is Saturday, January 20th and there are good numbers of bald eagles currently fishing and utilizing the lake. Report submitted by Tracy Daniel, District 8 Chief.

Keystone: January 16. Elevation below normal, water clear. Striped bass excellent on bill baits and flukes below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: January 14. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam, along rocks and tailwater. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: January 15. Elevation normal, water 38 and semi-clear. Saugeye and channel catfish slow on crankbaits, live bait and worms around points, rocks and sandbars. Crappie slow on minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Jared A.

Perry CCC: January 16. Elevation normal, water cloudy. Trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and small lures along shorelines. Report submitted by Doug Gottschalk, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: January 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and saugeye fair on live bait and sassy shad in the discharge. Report submitted by Doug Gottschalk, game warden stationed in Noble County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: January 13. Elevation below normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and along the dam. Channel catfish fair on shad along channels and the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Ft. Supply: January 16. Elevation normal, water clear. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs along the dam. Crappie are being caught at the intake but most are small in size. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: January 16. Elevation normal, water 27 and clear. Trout excellent on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, spoons, woolly buggers and San Juan worms along rocks, sandbars and below riffles and obstructions in current. Stocked approximately 4,800 rainbow trout on January 8 and on stocked approximately 4,800 rainbow trout on January 10. Report submitted by Matt Gamble, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: January 13. Elevation below normal, water 42. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs around brush structure, in the main lake, around points and river mouth. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, sunfish and worms in coves, the main lake and around points. Walleye fair on crankbaits, grubs, jigs and rogues around points and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 14. Elevation below normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait in the main lake, around points, rocks, sandbars and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around docks. Striped bass fair on cut bait and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 49 and cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits and lipless baits along creek channels. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: January 15. Elevation normal, water 40 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in the main lake, river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, the main lake and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shrimp in coves, discharge and riprap. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 14. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on caddis flies and PowerBait along channels and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 48 and clear. Crappie, spotted bass and white bass good on minnows and jigs along creek channels, in the main lake and around standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, grubs and plastic baits around brush structure, points and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 14. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Crappie slow on jigs in coves. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 14. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, channels, in coves, creek channels, inlet, points, river channel, river mouth, rocks and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad and stinkbait in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits and lipless baits along creek channels, inlet, points, riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 11. Elevation normal, water 43. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, jigs and slabs around brush structure, points, riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad in the main lake. Crappie slow on minnows, hair jigs, tube jigs and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 14. Elevation below normal, water 44 and stained. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, hair jigs, live shad and sassy shad along channels, in the main lake, around points and river channel. Blue catfish fair on shad along channels, in the main lake, around points, river channel and river mouth. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Wister: January 15. Elevation normal, water cloudy. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, hot-dogs, punch bait and stinkbait along channels, in the main lake and around standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Waurika: January 17. Elevation below normal, water 40s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, hair jigs and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.