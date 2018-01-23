I-40 narrows at SH-48 near Okemah Tuesday
Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane between State Highway 48 (mile marker 217) and Okemah at State Highway 27 (mile marker 221) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for surface repairs. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time through this area.
