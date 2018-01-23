I-40 narrows at SH-48 near Okemah Tuesday

| | 0

Eastbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane between State Highway 48 (mile marker 217) and Okemah at State Highway 27 (mile marker 221) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday for surface repairs. Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time through this area.

Posted in Featured Stories

Leave a Comment