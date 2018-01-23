James Raymond Farris

James Raymond Farris was born Nov. 27, 1933 to James Eunis and Lilla Bell Farris. James grew up in Okemah. He married his wife and best friend, Pauletta “Faye” Farris in 1963.

James was known to many as James “Porter” and to all as a hard-working man. He owned and operated Farris Roustabouts. James and Fay raised their three children in Del City, Okla. and returned to Okemah to care for his mother and be closer to his siblings. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Okemah.

He was known as Papaw to his nine grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He loved watching cowboy movies and would never be seen without a toothpick in his mouth. He also enjoyed camping and watching his children and grandchildren play at the lake.

On Jan. 9, 2018, James left this earth to join his parents, James and Lila Farris, sisters Betty Brackin, Maxine Dunham, and Mary Jo Morrison, and brother Robert Farris in eternal life.

He leaves behind and will be dearly missed by his wife of 53 years, Pauletta “Faye” Farris, son Terry Farris and wife Lisa of Mustang, Okla., daughters Tina Maye and husband Todd of Coweta, Okla., and Theresa Patrick of Moore, Okla., nine grandchildren- James Eric Brown, Lisa Kifer, Lindsay Branan, Timmothy Skirlock, Aaron Hazen, Ashley Corona, Lacey Farris, Brittany Farris, and William Farris, 21 great-grandchildren, sisters Mildred Parker, Barbara Sue Payne, and Carolyn Pinkston, and brother Gerald Farris.

In loving memory, his last words….Huhhh!?!

The celebration of life service was held on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 at 2 p.m. in the Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral Home Chapel in Vinita. Interment will follow at the Ballard Cemetery in Bernice, Okla.

