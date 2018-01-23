John J. “Punk” Fisher

A viewing for John J. Fisher will be held Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 2–4 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah.

John J. “Punk” Fisher was born Sept. 13, 1924 in Ralston, Okla. to Roy Bartlett and May (McDaniels) Fisher. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 in Okemah at the age of 93.

John was a resident of Okemah most all of his life and was raised by Lewis and May Fisher. He worked as a farmer and rancher and loved training and working with horses. He and Clora Marie Spain were married in Okemah in 1944; she later preceded him in death April 21, 2002. John also enjoyed gardening, hunting and especially loved his grandkids.

Also preceding him in death were his parents; two daughters, three sisters, four brothers, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include two daughters, Carolyn Chambers and husband Donnie of McLoud, Okla., and Nancy Rowan and husband Cliff of McLoud; one sister, Alvena Spain and husband Smokey of Okemah; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

