Sherry Lynn Sheppard

Services for Sherry Lynn Sheppard were held Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m. at the Parks Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Okemah.

Sherry Lynn Sheppard was born April 10, 1958 in Phoenix, Ariz. to Melvin H. Renfroe and Reitha M. (Jones) Renfroe. She passed away Friday, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 in Tulsa at the age of 59.

Sherry was a resident of the Okemah area since 2000. She and Howard D. Sheppard were married April 28, 1993 in Phoenix, Ariz. Sherry worked for the REACH program for more than five years and also had a pet grooming business for 15 plus years. She enjoyed music and loved animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors included her husband, Howard D. Sheppard of the home in Okemah; her son, Keith A. Merrell of Okemah and her brother, Gary M. Renfroe of Okemah.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.

