Terry Lee Morehead

Terry Lee Morehead was born on July 19, 1947, in Oklahoma City, and departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, in Shawnee, Okla., at the age of 70.

Terry, the son of Marvin and Edith Marie (Bednar) Morehead, was a resident of Paden. He married Jellene Factor on Feb. 9, 2012. Terry loved to help people and he was a handyman around his church including serving as the operator of the sound booth. He enjoyed documenting his experiences in his journals and spending time with his dog, Spotty.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Delilah Morehead; son-in-law, Greg Robinson and brother-in-law, Tony Hudgens.

Terry was survived by his wife, Jellene Lue (Factor) Morehead; son, Jeffery Morehead of Shawnee; daughters and sons-in-law, Terra and Rick Vass of Paden, Andrea Robinson of Bethel and Jennifer and Jon Wright of Yukon; sisters, Sandy Hudgens of Ft. Collins, Co, Marva and Gary Williams of Johnstown, CO and Beverly Leach of Carlinville, IL; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.

The Morehead family received friends on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 at 2 p.m., at Prague Free Will Baptist Church, in Prague, with Pastor Randall Miller officiating. Interment followed at Oakdale Cemetery in Paden. Memorial contributions may be made to the Prague Free Will Baptist Church building fund.

Services were under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Service in Prague.