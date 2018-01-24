I-40 narrows near SH-48 in Okfuskee County Thursday
Westbound Interstate 40 will be narrowed to one lane about one mile west of State Highway 48 (near mm 216) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday for surface repair.
