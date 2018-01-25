Defendants say no to a trial by jury

The jurors were summoned and the courtroom was cleaned, but, by Jan. 16, 2018, all the felony cases scheduled to be tried had opted to waive their right of a trial by jury. Most cases were rescheduled for a non-jury trial and a few were continued until the next jury docket.

Accused murderer Michael Magness had his case continued until the next Spring docket after the defense stated they were not ready to proceed.

Joshua Dean Williams, charged with possession of contraband by an inmate, waived his right to a trial by jury. He is scheduled for a non-jury trial on March 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Ian Joseph Judd, accused of domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm, also waived his right to a trial by jury. He is scheduled to appear back on Feb. 7 at 9:30 a.m. for a non-jury trial.

Glen Thomas West, charged with aggravated assault and battery waived his right to a trial by jury. He is scheduled to appear back on Feb. 21 at 1:30 p.m.

Alleged drug trafficker Jesus Alexander Garcia-Diaz waived his right to a trial by jury. He is scheduled to appear back on Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. for a non-jury trial.

Stanley Wayne Zackary Jr., charged with domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon entered a plea of guilty. Zackary was sentenced to ten years under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. Eight of those years were ordered suspended. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and a $500 victims compensation fee.

At the State’s request, Gary Gene Montgomery who was charged with knowingly concealing stolen property and child neglect, was continued until the next jury docket.

Maurice King waived his right to a trial by jury for the counts of knowingly concealing stolen property and larceny of an automobile. His is scheduled for a non-jury trial on Feb. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

And accused burglar Diana Kay Stanford also waived her right to a trial by jury. She is scheduled to appear on March 28 at 9:30 a.m. for a non-jury trial.

All information was provided by the District Court Bailiff.