Lady Panthers Win Second Place At 66 Conference Tournament

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Lady Panthers took on the Prague Lady Red Devils in the 66 Conference Championship game on Saturday night, Jan. 20. The ladies played very well in their first two games of the tournament and were looking to take home the Gold Ball.

The first quarter saw Natayia Wilson score on a drive. She also hit a 3-point basket. Two possessions later Wilson put such a move on one of the Prague girls she had to leave the game with knee problems.

Ms. Wilson scored again to begin the second quarter. Jacie Harelson hit a pair of 2-point baskets, followed by a three. Madeline Coon made a 3-point basket and the ladies were looking good. Morgan Been hit two free-throws as time in the first half expired.

Action in the third quarter saw Jacie Harelson make another 3-pointer. Been scored another two baskets and a free-throw. The quarter ended with the Lady Panthers in striking distance. The Lady Panthers had a run of bad luck through the middle of the fourth quarter. However the ladies would mount a furious rally.

Harelson got two free-throws, Been hit a three, and Harelson hit another three. Harelson then got a old fashion 3-point play. When Wilson hit a pair of free-throws, Okemah was within just a few points. Alas it was not to be as time ran out on the girls. All things considered, the ladies had a very good tournament and we are all very proud of them.