Panthers Take Down 4A Heavyweight to Win Conference Championship

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Panthers faced a top 10 team from class 4A in the 66 Conference Championship Saturday night, Jan. 20, at Prague. The Seminole Chieftains came to town looking to take home the gold ball. Seminole is a long team with size at every position including a 6’10” center. They also sport very good athletes that can shoot the basketball at every position. This is the exact kind of team that brings out the best in the Panthers. Once again it was good to see point guard Seth Harjo back on the floor for the Panthers. His importance to this team cannot be overstated.

The game started in typical fashion for the Panthers. Cade Dean bombed away for two 3-point baskets and C.D. Harjo scored to give Okemah an early 8-5 lead. Seminole hit a three, Wacy Williams scored and it was clear this was going to be a heavyweight fight with blow after blow being thrown by each team. The end of the first quarter saw Seminole take a 13-10 lead.

Seth Harjo opened the second stanza with a pair of 3-pointers to give Okemah the lead. Not to be denied, the Chieftains fought back to take an 8-point lead, 26-18. The Seminole Fans went wild as Okemah had to call time out to stop the bleeding.

Both Team’s Fans traveled very well which made this game even more of a barn burner. Following the time out, C.D. Harjo scored and Seth Harjo scored. Seth Harjo hit Williams with a three-quarter court pass who scored as time ran out in the first half. The Panthers had roared back to within two, 26-24.

Just a personal note on how good this Seminole team really is. Last March I was lucky enough to call several of their State Tournament games. They were good then and returned all of their starters for this year. They are even better now.

Seminole scored to open the second half. Seth Harjo answered with a three to close the gap to one. The Chieftains quickly stretched the margin back out to a 7-point lead. C.D. Harjo scored a two and Seminole answered with a matching two. They then ran the lead to 38-29 and Okemah looked to be in trouble. Seminole held on to a 43-36 lead at the end of three.

Dean opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer. Seth Harjo followed with a two. Seminole hit one free shot, C.D. Harjo answered with two, and we were tied with 4:34 left in regular play.

Fullbright went face first on the floor to get a loose ball. A Seminole shooter scored from way down town to give them a 3-point lead. Fullbright countered by taking the Chieftains big boy down low for a basket and one. The free-throw was no good and Okemah trailed by one at 2:50. Seminole came back with a two to make it 49-46.

Cade Dean buried a 3-pointer from deep in the corner and the crowd went wild as the game was tied at 49 with just 1:39 left. Seminole hit one out of two free-throws to regain the lead by one. Seth Harjo hit a floater down the lane to give Okemah their first lead since early in the first quarter. Seminole had the ball down by one with 39 seconds left. In they typical fashion they fed the ball to the big man down low. However he missed the shot and was whistled for his fifth foul going for the rebound. His night was over.

The foul sent C.D. Harjo to the line for a 1-and-1 at the other end. C.D. Harjo hit the first one but missed the second. Seminole inbounded the ball trailing by one with 18 seconds remaining. Colton Roberts then came up with a big steal, forcing Seminole to foul him. Roberts hit both of his free-throws to put the Panthers up by three. The Chieftains still had a chance with 10 seconds left on the clock. They came down court looking for a three. Miraculously they got off two decent shots neither of which would go and Okemah defeated the Seminole Chieftains 53-50 to claim the 66 Conference Champion title.

This is the third big time 4-A team that Okemah has taken down this season which proves that they can play with anybody. If you haven’t seen them play you are missing a great show. The boys and girls are at home twice this week so make time to get out and support the Panthers!!