State Fishing Report

NORTHEAST

Kaw: January 22. Elevation normal, water 34 and clear. Blue catfish excellent on cut shad at 20-45 ft. in the river channel and below the dam off of the east wall during power generation. Crappie excellent on darker colored jigs from 1/16 to 1/8 ounce, chartreuse/black remains the top color choice, around brush structure, creek channels and in the main lake. Report submitted by Tracy Daniel, District 8 Chief.

Keystone: January 23. Elevation below normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: January 21. Elevation normal, water 50 and fairly clear. Trout good on PowerBait, small lures and worms below the dam, along the river channel, rocks, tailwater and Watts area below riffles. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

McMurtry: January 22. Elevation normal, water 34 and turbid. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, flats and points. Report submitted by Jared A.

Perry CCC: January 23. Elevation normal, water cloudy. Trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, small lures and salmon eggs along shorelines. Report submitted by Doug Gottschalk, game warden stationed in Noble County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 40 and clear. Channel catfish slow on shad along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Ft. Supply: January 23. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs and jigs along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.

Foss: January 22. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 50s. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in deep water. Crappie fair on jigs around fish house. Catfish slow. Walleye slow on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 41 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake, around points and rocks. Crappie and white bass slow on jigs and spoons at 39-56 ft. along drop-offs, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 47 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, points, river channel and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, minnows, shad and worms along channels, the main lake, around points and river channel. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 21. Elevation below normal, water murky. Blue catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam, along rocks and sandbars. Crappie fair on crickets, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Striped bass fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and topwater lures below the dam and along the dam. Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 49 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on lipless baits and spoons around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad in the main lake. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden Choctaw County.

Konawa: January 22. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons in coves, discharge and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shrimp in coves, discharge, riprap and tailwater. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout fair on caddis flies, small lures and salmon eggs along rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 49 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits along flats, in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on minnows in the main lake and around standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and stinkbait along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits around points. Crappie fair on jigs around points. Channel catfish good on chicken liver in the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits, plastic baits and small lures along creek channels, points, riprap, river channel and river mouth. Blue, flathead and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad and stinkbait along flats, the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie slow on minnows, jigs and hair jigs around brush structure, creek channels and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 44. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad in the main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 21. Elevation normal, water clear. Striped bass fair on jigs, live shad, plastic baits, sassy shad and slabs along channels, in the main lake, around points and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and live shad below the dam, along channels, the main lake and river mouth. Channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live bait and punch bait below the dam, around points, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: January 21. Elevation normal, water cloudy. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and stinkbait along channels, in the main lake and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and small lures around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

SOUTHWEST

Tom Steed: January 23. Elevation normal, water 44. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along flats and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.