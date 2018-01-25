The Muscogee (Creek) Nation All-Indian Livestock Show to be held in Okemah

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation will be hosting the MCN All-Indian Livestock Show with participants from 60 area schools and more than 200 Native American students showing livestock at the Okfuskee County Fairgrounds. The two-day show will be held Jan. 26-27, 2018.

The sheep and goats will be shown Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. with weigh-ins at 5 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, the market hogs showing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with weigh-ins at 9 a.m. followed by the heifers and steers portion at 2 p.m.

The event, which is 100 percent payback, will include a showmanship contest. The Entry Fee for sheep, goats and market hogs is $20 and the heifers and steers Entry Fee is $30.

The event is open to all Creek youth and all Native American youth who have a tribal enrollment card and reside in the following counties: Okmulgee, Muskogee, McIntosh, Hughes, Okfuskee, Creek, Tulsa, Wagoner, Mayes, Rogers and Seminole.

For additional information visit the MCN Agriculture Youth Program’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcnagyouthprogram or contact Billy Haltom at 918-732-7628.