Okemah’s 9th Annual Crystal Run

The 9th annual “Crystal Run” will be held in downtown Okemah, OK February 24th at 11:00 a.m. The run is held as a major fundraiser for the historic “Crystal Theatre”. Last year’s event drew 200 participants from 5 states and the funds raised have been used to maintain the theater as well as assist in day to day operating costs. Crystal Run organizer, Tessa Russell, is hoping for a big turnout this year, “This run is all about saving and preserving our small town heritage. The Crystal has been the central hub of Okemah and surrounding areas for many decades and without fundraisers it would not be possible to keep it operating. The Crystal Run is the major effort we use to raise these funds. We would like to thank the participants and sponsors for helping us achieve our goal.”

Built in 1921 as a Vaudeville theatre, the Crystal Theatre was remodeled in 1931 and was inspired by Tulsa’s Ritz Theatre, with floating clouds, twinkling stars, stained glass lights, and cut-velvet upholstered seats. With its balcony and orchestra pit, the Crystal Theatre is one of very few historical theaters left in the State of Oklahoma. The theater has been recently remodeled and returned to its former glory and is being operated by Okemah’s CIA as a modern movie theater showing first run films five nights per week.

Prior to the 5K run, a 1K fun run will be held. Participants in both events will receive the t-shirt and goodie bag. Entrants are welcome to run, jog, or walk. Race organizer Russell states, “Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate regardless of conditioning or athletic abilities.” The run is a timed event on a certified course. Medals will be awarded to the top 3 male and female finishers in each age category. The business or organization with the most entries will receive a plaque.

Cost to enter the 5K prior to February 17th will be $25.00 and the Fun Run $15.00. After the February 17th deadline the cost goes up $5.00 for each event. The Fun Run begins at 11:00 a.m. and the 5K begins at 11:30 in front of the Crystal Theater at 401 West Broadway.

For more information contact Tessa Russell at tessjrussell@icloud.com or visit www.crystal5krun.weebly.com You can register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/OK/Okemah/Crystal5KRun. Registration forms may also be picked up and dropped off at Citizens State Bank located at 402 West Broadway in Okemah.