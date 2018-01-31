Lady Panthers Hammer Holdenville

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Lady Panthers basketball team retuned home for the first time in over a month to face the Holdenville Lady Wolverines. It was obvious from the start that home really is where the heart is.

Okemah jumped on the Lady Wolverines early and never took their foot off of the gas. Jacie Harelson went wild scoring 9 points, getting 2 steals and a blocked shot in the first quarter. Lexi Whorton nailed two 3 pointers. Natayia Wilson got 2 assists, 2 steals and scored 4 points. Add 5 more points from Madeline Coon and the Lady Panthers were up 24-7 at the end of one.

The second quarter saw Holdenville make a rally to draw within 10 points, but the Lady Panthers would have none of it. Morgan Been scored 6 points. Whorton added 4 more and a stifling defense kept the visitors at bay. Okemah held a 36-23 lead at halftime.

More good defense and plenty of offense highlighted the third quarter for the Lady Panthers. Wilson, Whorton and Makena Adams each had 5 points. Been got two and a blocked shot. Coon tossed in 2 points as Okemah stretched the lead to 54-36 at the end of three.

The Lady Panthers pressed the lead to 30 at one point in the fourth quarter. The final score ended up Okemah 65, Holdenville 36. Makayla Dunson and Chasity Morris saw action late in the resounding win.

Coach Will Seymour said after the game, “The Girls played really well together as a team on offense and defense.”

Whorton led all scorers with 16 points. Wilson had 12, Harelson got 11, Been had 10, Coon scored 9, Adams had 5, and Cameron Duncan chipped in for 2. This was by far the best outing for the ladies to date.