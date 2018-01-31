Oklahoma Higher Education to Honor Senator Thompson

Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, will be honored Thursday, Feb. 1, with the 2017 Distinguished Service Award.

At the 9 a.m. award presentation, Glen D. Johnson, Chancellor of the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education, will present the 2017 Distinguished Service Award to Sen. Thompson for his support of higher education.

Thompson is being honored for his role as a member of the Oklahoma State Senate and for his leadership as a member of the Appropriations and Education Committees; for his efforts to restore funding to higher education and minimize budget cuts to higher education during the 2017 regular session; for his ongoing support of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program; and for his commitment to public safety through his efforts to maintain the current law with regard to weapons on campus.

The award presentation will take place at the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education offices with the State Regents for Higher Education, Chancellor Johnson, the Council of College and University Presidents and representatives from Oklahoma public higher education present.