Panthers Maul The Wolverines

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Panther basketball team hosted the Holdenville Wolverines on Tuesday night, Jan. 22. The Panthers fresh off of a 66 Conference Championship were glad to be home after being on the road for over a month. It was good to see all of our guys healthy and playing well again.

Seth Harjo blasted out of the starting gate scoring the first 10 points of the game in just 2 minutes. Cade Dean took over from 3-point land for six quick points. Brayden Lee tossed a 3-point basket. The first of what would be a career night for him from behind the arch. C.D Harjo scored 4 points and the Panthers held a 25-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Former Okemah Panther D’angelo Gibson did his best to keep Holdenville in the game, but was hampered by early foul trouble. Meanwhile the Panther onslaught continued. Wacy Williams scored a basket. Matt Fullbright got a tip-in. But the second quarter belonged to Brayden Lee.

The young man would go on to bury four 3-point baskets, get 2 steals and 1 assist. Lee also suffered a dislocated finger on the last steal. An ugly thing to see, however, Coach Cox yanked it right back into place with no harm done. The half ended with Okemah leading 50-22.

Wacy Williams opened the second half with a bucket. Seth Harjo, C.D. Harjo, and Lee all hit three pointers, and the route was on. Not to be left out, Dean knocked one down from way outside. The Okemah Lead was up to 40 at the end of three, 74-34.

Brandon Johnson hit a three to start the forth quarter, and Tyler Acosta and Aaron Little checked into the game. The Big Smoothie registered 2 steals and a rebound. Little hit a runner down the lane. In the end it was no contest as the Panthers won by a score of 86-43.

The boys are looking good again as they get ready for the stretch run to the playoffs.