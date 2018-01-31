Voters Should Apply Early for Absentee Ballots

Voters in Okfuskee County who want to have absentee ballots mailed to them for the Annual School Election and other Special Elections to be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 should apply early. Applications for Absentee Ballots for the upcoming Election will be accepted at the Okfuskee County Election Board office until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary Eric M. Swinford noted that Absentee Ballots Applications must be renewed yearly. Voters who have applied and received Absentee Ballots in the past should apply now.

Absentee ballot application forms are available at the Okfuskee County Election Board office located at the Okfuskee County Courthouse at 209 North Third Street in Okemah. Voters may also apply for Absentee Ballots online, or download and print an Absentee Ballot Application form at: www.elections.ok.gov.

“At least two mail transactions must be made,” Swinford said. “The County Election Board must mail the ballots to the voter and the voter must return the voted ballots by mail.” Ballots must be in the hands of the County Election Board by 7:00 p.m. on election day in order to be counted. Swinford suggested mailing ballots no later than Saturday before the election for them to be received on time. Standard Absentee Ballots may now be hand delivered to the Okfuskee County Election Board office by the voter.

Swinford said that any registered voter may vote by absentee ballot in any election in which they are eligible. However, a voter must be registered and reside at an address within the geographical boundaries of a school district or municipality to be eligible to vote in those elections.

“While anyone can vote an absentee without giving a reason, the law still provides several excuses, and it is to the advantage of some voters to use one of them,” Swinford said. By stating one of the following reasons on their applications, these voters can activate some special conditions that make it easier for them to use absentee ballots. The reasons are:

Voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may vote absentee. They may apply by mail, fax, e-mail, or an agent of the voter can hand deliver an application to the County Election Board office.

Voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may vote absentee. An absentee Voting Board actually goes to the nursing homes a few days before the election, sets up a small polling place and allows these persons to vote under circumstances similar to those at a regular precinct polling place.

Military personnel and residents of the county living overseas and the spouses and dependents of each group are eligible to receive absentee ballots. These voters may apply only by mail, fax, or by e-mail. Military personnel should contact the Voting Service Officers in their units for application forms and additional information or visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website: www.fvap.gov/oklahoma for more information and instructions. Residents of Oklahoma living overseas can obtain the same materials from any United States military installation and from United States Embassies and Consulates as well as on the FVAP website.