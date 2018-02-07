Bearden student’s writings featured in the Treasured 2017 Poetry Collection
Justin Mack, an eighth grade student at Bearden School, recently had his poem submission published by The American Library of Poetry. His poem can be found in Treasured 2017 Poetry Collection.
The American Library of Poetry compiles a collection of student poetry from across the United States. Each year, they receive thousands of submissions and publish hundreds of talented young authors, many for the first time.
Justin is the son of Kevin and Ella Mack.