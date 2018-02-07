Lady Panthers Shine On Senior Night

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Lady Panther basketball team held Senior Night at the Tom Condict Panther Dome last Friday night. The Seminole Lady Chieftains were on the menu as table fare and were ceremoniously devoured.

It seemed as if weeks of frustration for the Lady Panthers were released and the Lady Chieftains were the target. The lid came off the basket for Okemah as the Lady Panthers scored early and often. The starting lineup for Okemah consisted of all seniors, Jacie Harelson, Makena Adams, Lexi Whorton, Makayla Dunson, and Madeline Coon.

The first quarter belonged to Natayia Wilson. She scored 9 points and recorded 3 steals. Whorton chipped in 2 free-throws and a steal. Adams also had 2 steals. The Lady Panthers led at the end of the first, 11-7.

The second quarter saw the ladies really open things up with great defense and plenty of scoring. The Lady Chieftains were held to just 3 points in the period. Meanwhile the Lady Panthers poured it on. Whorton got 2 points and a steal. Adams had 5 points and a steal. Wilson scored 4 more and logged another steal. Harelson made 2 points and 2 steals while Cameron Duncan and Morgan Been added a pair of points each. The ladies stretched their lead to 17 by halftime, 27-10.

The third quarter began with Whorton hitting a 3-point-basket and getting 2 more steals. Harelson owned the paint while throwing in 7 points. Wilson Scored 4 more, and when Duncan got a basket the Okemah lead had swelled to 31 at the end of three.

Coon nailed a three to open the scoring in the fourth quarter. Wilson followed with a three of her own, Whorton made 2 more baskets to finish off the 38 point route. The final score was 57-19.

This was the biggest win for the Lady Panthers in recent memory. The girls played great in their last regular season home game. Scoring totals were: Wilson 20, Whorton 11, Harelson 9, Adams 7, Coon 3, Duncan 2, and Been 3.