Senior Night Not So Kind To The Panthers

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

It was Senior Night for the Okemah Panthers at the Dome on Friday, Feb. 2. A very good Seminole team came calling with revenge as their motivator. The Panthers had beaten the Chieftains for the 66 Conference Crown less than two weeks before. It was clearly on their minds as Seminole came ready to play, and the Panthers were not.

The Chieftains jumped out to an early 12-4 lead and basically never looked back. Seminole’s inside game was working as was their 3-point shooting. Meanwhile the Panthers had a lid on the basket and just couldn’t get it off. The Lead grew to 21-4 and Coach Devin Terry called timeout to try and regroup. Wacy Williams scored a basket to momentarily stop the bleeding. The score at the end of the first period was 25-6, Seminole.

Cade Dean hit a runner to start the second quarter, but good hard defense by the Chieftains led to multiple turnovers by the Panthers as Seminole stretched the lead to 23 points halfway through the quarter. Seth Harjo, C.D. Harjo and Wacy Williams scored to give the Panthers a mini run, however, Seminole kept the pressure on which resulted in a 44-20 halftime lead.

The second half began much like the first half as the Chieftains scored 7 quick points to make it 51-20 with 6:17 left in the third. The Panthers pressed back hard to no avail. By the end of the third period, Seminole held a commanding lead at 60-35.

Okemah came out with fire to begin the fourth quarter. Brandon Johnson hit two 3-point shots. Tyler Acosta grabbed a rebound to score a basket, and Seth Harjo bombed in a couple of 3-point-baskets late, but the Panthers could never get over the hump. The final score was Seminole 78, Okemah 60.

This Seminole team is absolutely a Class 4-A title contender. A good team to keep your eye on throughout the State Tournament. As for the Panthers, they must now regroup with two tough road games before hosting a three team District Tournament on Feb. 16-17 at the Tom Condict Panther Dome.