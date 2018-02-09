Triple X Rd. bridge closes at I-40 Monday ahead of full interstate closure for bridge removal

The Triple X. Rd. bridge over I-40 will close to through traffic at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, in preparation for its removal on Feb. 16 and replacement. It is expected to reopen in 2019.

Eastbound and westbound I-40 will be closed between Choctaw Rd. (mm 166) and Harrah Newalla Rd. (mm 172) from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and again from 8 p.m. Feb. 17 to 6 a.m. Feb. 18 for removal of the Triple X Rd. bridge over the interstate as part of ongoing highway reconstruction and widening.

The following detours will be in place for interstate traffic from 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, to 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, and again from 8 p.m. Feb. 17 to 6 a.m. Feb. 18:

Eastbound I-40

Eastbound I-40 traffic will be detoured north on I-35 (mm 153), east on US-62 (N.E. 23rd St.) in Oklahoma City, south on SH-102 and back to I-40 near McLoud in Pottawatomie County.

Eastbound I-40 traffic coming from the south will be detoured east on SH-9 in Norman, north on SH-102 and back to I-40 near Bethel Acres in Pottawatomie County.

Westbound I-40

Westbound I-40 traffic will be detoured north on SH-102 (mm 176) near McLoud, west on US-62 and south on I-35 back to I-40 in Oklahoma City.

This bridge removal is part of an up to $75 million I-40 widening project that includes the reconstruction of the I-40 and Choctaw Rd. interchange (mm 166). I-40 will be widened to six lanes plus auxiliary lanes between I-240 (mm 165) and Peebly Rd. (mm 169). This more than two-year project was awarded in October 2017 to Duit Construction Co. Inc. of Edmond.