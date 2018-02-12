Okemah teen killed in serious crash on highway near Pharoah

An Okemah teen was killed on Sunday at 10:34 a.m. after the vehicle she was riding in struck a concrete bridge post.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two teenagers were traveling east on Old Highway 62 approximately 8 miles east of Okemah in a 2013 Chevrolet. The vehicle, driven by a 17-year-old Henryettan, departed the roadway to the right for an unknown reason, striking a concrete bridge post. The passenger, a 15-year-old Okemah girl, was ejected an unknown distance and died at the scene from multiple injuries.

The male driver was taken by Creek Nation EMS to Henryetta Medical Center, where he was treated and released. According to the OHP, seatbelts were used by both the driver and the passenger. Airbags were also deployed.

The OHP listed the weather as cloudy and the roadway as dry. The cause of the collision was reported to be “Inattention”.