Board of Health Accepts Doerflinger Resignation; Names Brian Downs as Acting Commissioner

The Oklahoma State Board of Health voted to accept the resignation of Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) Interim Commission Preston Doerflinger during their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday. The resignation is effective immediately.

Brian Downs, OSDH Director of State and Federal Policy, was named acting commissioner by the board.

Following the vote, board president Martha Burger stated that an immediate search for an interim commissioner would begin. “Hopefully we will have candidates ready to vet in 30 to 60 days and have an interim commissioner in place shortly after that time.”

Downs emphasized that OSDH has a strong leadership team in place that is committed to the agency reorganization currently underway.

“We have a dedicated leadership team that is committed to get OSDH back on sound financial footing,” said Downs. “Our entire organization remains focused on protecting the health of all Oklahomans and restoring confidence in this agency.”

Governor Mary Fallin Statement on Resignation of Preston Doerflinger

Governor Mary Fallin today issued the following statement following the resignation of Preston Doerflinger as interim commissioner of the Oklahoma State Department of Health and as Cabinet secretary of finance, administration and information technology.

“The board of the Oklahoma State Department of Health has accepted the resignation of Preston Doerflinger as interim commissioner. He has also resigned as secretary of finance, administration and information technology.

“Preston has played a critical role in state government, serving as director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, and Cabinet secretary of finance, administration and information technology. During the past seven years, his efforts saved tax dollars by implementing cost-saving reforms and consolidating state agencies. He also helped guide the Department of Human Services during a critical time when key reforms, such as the Pinnacle Plan, were implemented. I appreciate his service to the state.

“I was unaware of the personal situation involving Preston and his ex-wife almost six years ago. Mrs. Doerflinger did not contact my office about this matter. I take domestic violence very seriously, but I will take Mrs. Doerflinger at her word that this matter was not a case of domestic violence. I respect Preston’s decision to move on from his government service, and wish him and his family the best.”