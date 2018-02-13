Hofmeister calls failure of HB 1033 ‘soul-crushing blow’ for Oklahoma education

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister made the following remarks this evening following the failure of House Bill 1033, a revenue package that would have funded a $5,000 teacher pay raise, to pass the state House of Representatives. The measure fell short of the required three-fourths “supermajority” for revenue bills.

“The failure of the state House to pass HB 1033 is a soul-crushing blow to public education in Oklahoma. The teacher shortage is real, it’s severe and each day it goes unaddressed we put our children further at risk.

“Until Oklahoma offers regionally competitive teacher pay, we will see the continued exodus of teachers to other states and other professions. We will continue to see young people reject teaching as a viable career. This crisis hurts every public school student in Oklahoma, and it’s a crisis that only the state Legislature can remedy.

“I am grateful for every legislature who voted with education today. We fight on.”