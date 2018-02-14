BancFirst brings Children’s Theatre to Okemah

Elementary students in Okemah will enjoy a performance from the BancFirst Tour of the Oklahoma Children’s Theatre.

Each year BancFirst joins Oklahoma Children’s Theatre to sponsor performances in communities around the state. Oklahoma Children’s Theatre scales down one of their stage performances, including sets, costuming, and cast to take on the road to share a high quality, live theatre experience with elementary school students in select BancFirst communities.

Oklahoma Children’s Theatre will present Pecos Bill and the Ghost Stampede to Oakes Elementary School on Friday, Feb. 16. This play, featuring a young Missy Cougar-Wildcat, Pecos Bill, a heard of ghost cattle and the world’s largest prairie dog, is a hoot-n-holler legend packed with action and laughs.

Pecos Bill and the Ghost Stampede was chosen for the touring production because it is educational and entertaining, exposing children to the arts. Cast members interact with the audience during the performance to engage students and further personalize the experience.

“We’re thrilled Oklahoma Children’s Theatre will make a stop in Okemah this year,” said Chris Dixon, president of BancFirst Okemah. “Their plays are always entertaining and give the children and staff a break from their regular school work to enjoy live theater.”

The BancFirst tour will also make appearances in nine other Oklahoma communities this spring with a total of 17 performances. BancFirst has sponsored the program for over 20 years.