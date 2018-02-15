HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

I dropped in at the clubhouse on Friday, February 9th, just in time to join Vivian Kennedy, Donnie Peters and Earnie Fox for a lunch of leftovers from the night before. The leftovers were just as good as the first time. Bill Parker came in and joined us in a lively conversation. There was a lot of laughter at the tales that Bill and Donnie told. It was hard to tell who was the biggest “story-teller,” but it was very entertaining.

Because of bitterly cold weather, the January potluck dinner and Moon tournament was postponed until Thursday January 8th. The tournament was won by Ron Stepp and Bill McClain. I’m sorry, but I don’t know who they defeated.

The monthly February potluck dinner and Moon tournament was held on Thursday, February 1st. After our usual good dinner, we got down to the business of the Moon tournament. Lois Gormly and Ron Stepp won the Moon tournament.

We all miss John Swain at the dinners and Moon tournaments. John, we wish you a speedy recovery.

The Super Bowl Moon Tournament is played by the winners and consolation winners from the previous year. It is usually held in January, but the extrene cold caused it to be postponed until February 8th this year. Francis Wilson should be applauded for winning 4 tournaments last year. Several others were close behind her. Earnie Fox, Lois Gormly and John Swain won 3 times each. Ron Stepp and Tommy Wade won 2 times. Mildred Been, Duane Davidson, Lyn Franks, Bill McClain, Jo Stepp, Joan Swain and Pat Vaughn won 1 time. Norma Mooneyham and Billie Fox had consolation bracket wins. Others had consolation wins but were also in the “win” category. Vivian Kennedy, Donnie Peters and Jim Sexton substituted for those who were absent. Francis Wilson and Vivian Kennedy won the Super Bowl by defeating Joan Swain and Donnie Peters.

Temperatures in the 70’s brought a lot of golfers to the golf course on Friday, February 9th. It was good to see players enjoying the course before we get another round of bitterly cold weather. We can’t wait for the weather to get warm enough to start our weekly scrambles.