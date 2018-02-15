Lady Panthers lose heartbreaker on the road

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah Lady Panthers traveled to Preston to face the Lady Pirates on Friday night, Feb. 9. What an experience this was indeed.

The Preston Gym is what could be termed as a “cracker box.” It was packed to the rafters on Friday night for this much anticipated contest.

The evening began with an invocation. Something rarely seen these days that should be common place. The prayer was given by the public address announcer in very earnest fashion. It was clear that this man’s other job is from the pulpit on Sunday. Everyone in the house answered with a resounding Amen and we moved on to the National Anthem. Also sang by the P.A. announcer, with accompaniment from one of his senior choir members. An Outstanding rendition to say the least.

The Lady Panthers were introduced to the delight of a very good contingent of Okemah Fans. Then, the place went dark. The music blared. The Disco Ball spun and the spotlights waved. The Preston Lady Pirates were introduced and you would have thought you were at a OKC Thunder Game!

Anyone who reads my coverage knows that I rarely criticize or even mention the officiating crew. However I can’t let this one slide. They were the worst by far that we have seen all year. Yes you are going to get more calls at home than you do on the road, that is a given, but these guys really had no clue. Don’t know where they found them but I hope we never see them again. Enough said about that.

The Lady Panthers fell into an early hole trailing 5-0. Morgan Bean got a basket and Jacie Harelson hit two 3-pointers, and the offense was alive. Okemah trailed 13-8 at the end of one.

Cameron Duncan started the second quarter by getting whacked in the face and sustaining a bloody nose. Play was stopped to get her off the floor but no foul was called. Madeline Coon nailed a three as the ladies inched closer. Makena Adams stole the ball and went coast to coast for a basket that tied the game at 15. Lexi Whorton hit two free-throw shots to give Okemah their first lead.

Two poor calls later by the boys wearing stripes, one of the finest men I know was ejected from the game. All he did was tell the truth. This particular official thought more of himself then he did the game of basketball or the participants. Never the less the game continued.

Harelson quickly scored a basket. She followed it up with another score. Natayia Wilson sank 2 free-throws and Duncan blocked a shot which led to another Harelson trey. Adams got a layup and the Lady Panthers were on top 26-19 at the end of the first half.

I’m not sure what happened but Jacie Harelson played like her hair was on fire in the first half.

The Lady Pirates opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer to close the gap. Harelson scored again. Adams bombed in a three and Harelson followed it up with one of her own. Okemah led 34-26 at that point.

Preston got a 3-point play. Bean hit a free-throw followed by another Harelson basket and the quarter ended with Okemah leading, 37-29.

Things got a little chippy in the fourth as Bean was mauled repeatedly with no fouls called. Bean scored two points and then scored again. Meanwhile Preston steadily closed the gap.

Adams was physically knocked out of the game in the fourth, and again, no call. Preston took a four point lead late.

Whorton bombed one in from down town to close the gap to within one. Whorton then got a crucial steal to give the ladies a chance to win with just 16 seconds left on the clock. Alas it was not to be as the Lady Panthers last shot was off target.

I have always told my kids that some days you have got to be good enough to beat the other team and the referees too. The lady Panthers fell one basket shy of doing just that on Friday night.