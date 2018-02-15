Panthers thrash 7th ranked Pirates

By PAUL FRANKS

ONL Sports

The Okemah basketball team traveled to Preston on Friday night, Feb. 9, to take on the seventh ranked Pirates. A familiar face stalked the Pirate bench as former Okemah coach Jeff Weeden is now the head coach of the Preston Pirates.

Many Panther fans remember Jeff and his family fondly. Weeden took the Panthers to several State playoff appearances at the helm.

The Present Panther team was not kind to the former coach or his new team on Friday night. I’m not sure if the boys were upset about the way the Lady Panthers had been treated or what, but the Okemah Panthers put a beat down of epic proportions on the Pirates.

Yes, the same referees called this game, but it wouldn’t have mattered if Godzilla had been wearing stripes. The Pirates were going down.

The Panthers started the game off with a bang. Three-point baskets from Cade Dean and Brayden Lee went down early. C.D. Harjo had 6 points, and Matt Fullbright, Wacy Williams and Seth Harjo all had baskets in a run that saw the Panthers jump out to an 18-8 lead at the end of one.

The Panthers scored seven quick points to open the second quarter. Coach Jeff Weeden called timeout to try and stop the Pirate bleeding, but to no avail. Seth Harjo poured it on scoring six straight points to stake the Panthers to a 35-20 halftime lead.

The beginning of the second half saw the Panthers pick right up where they left off. The full-court press defense led to multiple Pirate turnovers. On offense the Panthers were dominating with razor sharp passing and dead eye shooting.

Okemah pushed their lead to 47-23 in lightning fashion. Preston called another time out, again it did not help. Dean and C.D. Harjo 3-pointers made it 56-30 at the end of Three.

Five more points to start the fourth quarter ran the lead to 61-30 and it was all over but the crying. Coach Devin Terry cleared the bench midway through the fourth. The final was Okemah 71, Preston 38.

A giant win for the boys on the road. The second such performance in as many nights. Thursday’s blow out of Meeker on the road coupled with this slaughter once again make the Panthers look like contenders.